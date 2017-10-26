Maritime Security for Sustainable Development

A gathering of navy chiefs from around the world have heard how effective, joined-up and forward-looking maritime security can be key to an efficient maritime sector, and, therefore, national and regional economic development.

Forty-seven navies, including 29 Chiefs of Navies, and 11 international and national organizations participated in the XI Venice Regional Seapower Symposium in Italy (17-20 October), which was hosted by the Italian Navy under the theme of “Navies beyond traditional roles: crewing efforts to project stability and security from the sea”.

Addressing the sub-theme of “how to face trans-regional challenges through traditional capabilities?” International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Chris Trelawny outlined the current trans-national threats to shipping, highlighted how effective maritime security requires cooperation, coordination and communication between all stakeholders at national, regional and international level, and acknowledged the contribution of effective civil/military cooperation to protecting international maritime transport.

Trelawny also emphasized that these practices will not only support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development but could also address some of the stress factors that lead to instability, insecurity and uncontrolled mixed migration.