Svanehøj Unveils New Marine Engine Room Pumps

With a new compact and versatile marine engine room pump design, Svanehøj aims to optimize onboard liquid handling. Because of its lower weight, fewer components, and just a single wear part, the new NCM pump will enhance efficiency, simplify system integration, and reduce operational complexity.

The NCM pump reduces weight by up to 15% compared to other engine room pumps on the market. Designed with fewer components, it is faster to assemble, disassemble, and maintain. A key innovation lies in its reduced wear parts. With only the mechanical seal subject to wear, the design ensures more consistent performance, fewer disruptions during operations, and a reduced need for spare parts.

The new NCM Engine Room Pump is a testament to Svanehøj’s tradition of marine pump innovation and its commitment to supporting the industry in powering a better future. The lightweight, compact design and minimal maintenance requirements reduce the pump’s overall environmental footprint while also improving working conditions for the crew onboard.

Once fully implemented, the new NCM Engine Room Pump series will enable Svanehøj to cover the full range of up to 1,500 m³ in capacity and up to 12 bar pressure with just 16 pump variants, significantly reducing complexity in engine room planning.