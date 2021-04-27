Svitzer AMEA Appoints Benjamin-Lea as COO

On May 2, Tina Benjamin-Lea will take up the position as new COO in Svitzer’s AMEA region, reporting to Svitzer AMEA’s managing director, Nicolai Vinther Friis. Benjamin-Lea brings with her a wealth of experience within logistics after having worked for more than 30 years in the industry, focusing on cargo operations, chartering, ISPS and terminal operations.

Nicolai Vinther Friis, managing director for Svitzer AMEA, said, “I am very pleased that Tina Benjamin-Lea is joining Svitzer AMEA as our new regional COO, as she brings with her many years of experience from the logistics industry and is thus the perfect candidate to further strengthen our operations and continue our strong focus on safety and efficiency. Our responsibility as a towage provider goes beyond pushing and pulling ships. We are responsible for moving cargo in and out of ports and countries in a timely, efficient and safely manner.

“At Svitzer, we are strongly committed to the AMEA region and are looking to expand our activities in the coming years and to further develop tailormade solutions and offerings that fit our customers’ specific needs. With Tina’s wealth of experience from the industry and the region, she will be instrumental to those efforts.”

Benjamin-Lea joins Svitzer from a position as Logistics Director with AMALAA in Saudi Arabia where she spearheaded construction logistics as a member of the delivery senior leadership team. Before joining AMALAA, she held various global roles within logistics and operations in companies such as SNC Lavalin, Shell and TransOceanic.

With a fleet of more than 85 vessels operating in seven ports and 11 terminals across 12 countries in the region, Svitzer is a leading towage provider in the AMEA region.