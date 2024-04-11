Svitzer Europe Names Sara Gerdner Kalle CCO

Marine towage provider Svitzer Europe announced it has appointed Sara Gerdner Kalle as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

With a background spanning nearly 25 years in the logistics and supply chain industry, Gerdner Kalle will lead the Commercial function for Svitzer Europe, focusing on nurturing long-term stakeholder relationships, spearheading commercial development, and driving growth initiatives. The company said she will be pivotal in harnessing Svitzer’s commitment to digitalization to help the business and its customers to move forwards to deliver safe, sustainable marine services.

Prior to joining Svitzer Europe, Gerdner Kalle served as the head of the eCommerce Logistics team at Maersk APAC, where she led the development of innovative new solutions and navigated complex market landscapes. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at Singapore Post, DB Schenker, and H&M, where she honed her expertise in fostering customer relationships and driving growth initiatives.