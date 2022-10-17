Svitzer Names Paterson UK Managing Director

Effective January 1, 2023, Michael Paterson joins as new Managing Director for Svitzer UK, replacing Kasper Karlsen who has acted as interim MD since June.

Paterson joins Svitzer from a role as Operations Director at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), with a history in maritime gained from 26 years in the Royal Navy.

Managing Director of Svitzer Europe, Lise Demant, said, “Michael will be a huge asset for Svitzer Europe. He is a proven business leader with a real passion for people as well as the maritime industry. Earlier this year, we identified the need for stronger regional alignment in the UK cluster, and Michael will be integral to unifying UK operations under a single management team. We face a number of significant challenges in the region, Michael’s experience operating in challenging environments with calm focus will be critical to helping Svitzer navigate market complexity while maintaining our high levels of customer satisfaction.”

“I’m delighted to be returning to the maritime sector,” Paterson said. “Shaping the future of Svitzer as a unified UK cluster team will be a rewarding and demanding challenge. I look forward to working with my new team to continue building a great customer service ethos, drive more efficient UK operations, and continue to strengthen our position as the UK’s leading towage provider. I’m excited to be part of an organization that is focused on sustainability and decarbonization.”