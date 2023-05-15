Svitzer Orders Tugboats from Uzmar Shipyard

Contract signed with Uzmar to deliver TRAnsverse tugs following design collaboration between Robert Allan and Svitzer

Svitzer, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, awarded a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business.

The TRAnsverse tugs are a tug design created in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd, desgiend to deliver an estimated 10-15% reduction in fuel use and built to a specification that enables biofuel operations.

When delivered, the two new tugs will be deployed to Svitzer Australia’s Port of Newcastle (NSW) operations in 2025 becoming the first TRAnsverse tugs to be deployed to Australia, and only the second and third to be deployed globally. The Port of Newcastle is a busy, diverse port operation with a complex harbour, tidal restrictions and channel environment requiring active escort towage, and direct and indirect towage capabilities. Newcastle sees a range of vessels calling from capsize vessels carrying coal, to bulk, container and cruise ships. The complexity of Newcastle’s towage operations and range of vessels that call on the port will showcase the full range of the TRAnsverse tug’s capabilities.



