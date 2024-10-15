Swedish Maritime Administration Orders Electric Pilot Boat

Artemis Technologies has been awarded the tender to supply the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) with a 100% electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat.

The vessel, powered by Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler system, will be the first pilot boat of its kind deployed in Nordic waters. The vessel will provide pilotage services for ships navigating Sweden’s busy offshore shipping lanes, supporting the broader national goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the maritime sector by 2045.

Operating with zero emissions, hydrofoil technology lifts the hull above the water, minimizing drag, optimizing energy use and delivering a smoother, quieter ride. The hydrofoil technology also significantly reduces wake impact, minimizing disturbance to marine ecosystems, shorelines and anchored vessels.

Dr. Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said, "Our eFoiler technology represents the future of maritime transport and we are excited to deliver a vessel that aligns with Sweden’s bold vision for a fossil-free maritime industry. The Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat will not only be emission-free in operation but will also deliver the high performance, reliability and efficiency needed for such a critical function."