The Switch to Deliver DC-Hub, Electric PM Propulsion Machine Package to Bergen Tankers

Bergen Tankers and Equinor have signed a long-term charter agreement for two oil/chemical tanker newbuilds with an electric propulsion system, which aim to set a new standard for low emissions at the Norwegian Coast.

The Norway-based companies selected Berg Propulsion as the system integrator for these DNV ice-classed tankers. The newbuild 6,500 dwt stainless steel tankers will be built by Zhoushan Dashenzhou Shipbuilding in China.

The vessels will include two electric drive controllable-pitch propellers (CPP) in a propulsion system with a battery package and shore power capability to ensure high efficiency, low power consumption and reduced emissions.

Berg Propulsion chose The Switch to supply each vessel with two large DC-Hubs responsible for the main power distribution on board and two PMM1000 propulsion machines. Berg will deliver the shaft and bearings.

The Switch received the order from Berg at the end of May this year. Deliveries of The Switch products will start in Q2/2026 to the shipyard in China. Commissioning is planned for the second half of 2026.

The flexible power systems on the newbuilds can be adapted to use fuels such as ammonia, methanol, biofuels or LNG. Bergen Tankers’ main trading areas are along the Norwegian coast, in the North Sea/Continent/UK, and in the German/Danish Baltic Sea.