Sylvia Earle & Ocean Odyssey: Sunstone Takes Expedition Cruise Ship Pair from China

SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. The pair are the fourth and the fifth of the Infinity class delivered from China Merchant Heavy Industries, and both will be on long-term, year-round charter: the SYLVIA EARLE with Aurora Expeditions, and the OCEAN ODYSSEY with Vantage Deluxe World Travel.

The Infinity series of ships represents a collaboration between European design and technology and Chinese shipbuilding.

Infinity class ships measure 104 x 18m with a 5.1m draft. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizers. The ships feature the distinctive X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions, and are designed to be small enough to give an exclusive atmosphere and yet large enough to yield all expected services and facilities such as a swimming pool, bar and restaurants, lounges, boutique, gym, spa, and sauna. The next ship scheduled to be delivered is Ocean Albatros in March 2023.

Expedition cruise ship Sylvia Earle. Photo courtesy Sunstone