TB Waterwerk Orders New Workboat from Werft Shipbuilding

TB Waterwerk has placed an order with Werft Shipbuilding for a new Werft Hybrid Cat 2411e workboat scheduled for delivery at the end of 2023.

With dimensions of 23.85m LOA by 11.45m beam, the newbuild Leon H will be an ultra-shallow draft cat-type, with accommodation for 12 persons, 15 tons bollard pull and an operating draft of only 1 meter.

It will be equipped with Tier III engines to lower NOx emissions. The all-Scania setup with triple Scania generators will offer added efficiency and emission reductions.

In addition, the vessel's powerplant will be outfitted with the option for 100% electric power supply. The main deck will be arranged to accommodate a 20 ft container so she can be equipped with a battery package for zero emission operation.

The vessel offers 167 square meters of deck space, with a winch with 150 tonnes brake holding power her towing pins and a shark jaws chain stopper positioned at the front for easy anchor handling. Two Heila cranes gives her a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes at 5.8m adds to the flexibility of the vessel, that is equipped for a multitude of operations.

With engineering performed by Gaastmeer Design, the hull will be delivered by VCU-TCD, with electrical installation delivered by Piet Brouwer Elektrotechniek, woodwork from De Flux and nautical equipment from De Boer Marine.