WE Tech to Equip Knutsen LNG Carrier Duo

WE Tech Solutions said it has received an order to deliver its Solution One Economical Operations to a series of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers being built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in South Korea. This 174,000-cubic-meter capacity LNG carrier series is owned by Knutsen OAS Shipping and will be chartered to Polish Oil Mining and Gas Extraction S.A..

WE Tech said its delivery package includes two sets of direct drive permanent magnet shaft generators, variable speed frequency drives and dedicated power management System (DPMS). The Economical Operations Solution supplies the vessel's electrical power distribution from shaft generators allowing for the auxiliary generators to be stopped. Thus, substantial fuel saving is achieved.

This is the fifth major order from South Korean shipbuilding for delivering our Economical Operations Solutions to gas carriers since WE Tech stepped into the Korea market, said Mårten Storbacka, Managing Director of WE Tech Solutions.