Tech Feature: (No) Rocking the Boat

Seakeeper’s motion control technology can improve the performance of even the most impressive of workboats. Partnering with Seakeeper and Gladding-Hearn, the Charleston Pilots did just that, once again setting the bar for excellence.

On a beautiful Autumn afternoon in Charleston, SC, way back in 2014, MarineNews had the good fortune to attend the christening on the nation’s first dual purpose, rapid response vessel and pilot launch. As the first vessel to be designed for offshore salvage and firefighting requirements, Fort Ripley was also notably the first commercial application of Volvo Penta’s IPS drive propulsion.

At the time, the vessel also represented an interesting twist in the Charleston Branch Pilots’ business model. With a Tier III compliant propulsion arrangement that was designed to burn 30 percent less fuel than any of the other three vessels in the Charleston Pilot fleet, the vessel’s long range endurance has, over time, allowed it to respond to maritime events all along the mid-Atlantic coastline.

The new delivery was, in short, a welcome addition to the port of Charleston.“The Fort Ripley was designed to add the best combination of readiness and response capabilities to the Port of Charleston we could fit into a pilot launch,” says Captain W. Crayton Walters, President, Charleston Pilots. He added, “As our first post 9/11 new-build, and with the evolution of port contingency planning and emergency response objectives, we recognized that pilot vessels can, and in fact inherently do, serve in a readiness and response role concurrent with providing pilotage services. So, we built the FORT RIPLEY with additional features to enhance that readiness and best serve the port should an emergency occur.”

To that end, the Fort Ripley has been listed with the Coast Guard as an available vessel response plan asset since it was commissioned in 2014, and has responded to a number of emergencies including persons-in-the water, vessel and structure fires, and vessel sinkings. As February 2025 rolls on, this impressive platform is about to get even more capable.





Photo: Peter Boyce Hunt Design









Leveraging Trust, Experience, and Competence

As they looked to improve the already impressive capabilities of Fort Ripley, the Charleston Pilots naturally also looked to Gladding Hearn for help.

Captain Walters told MarineNews, “The Charleston Pilots first boat build with Gladding Hearn was in 1960. Ever since that first hull, we have had a long relationship with Gladding Hearn and Ray Hunt design. We have had many boats made to our specifications and needs, always asking for and receiving the best quality and workmanship around stable and safe pilot boats. GH has always delivered boats to us that are well designed, well made, backed by an outstanding company that stands by their work and product.”

According to Peter Duclos, President, Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Gladding-Hearn and the Charleston Pilots have enjoyed an excellent relationship since their very first order. Paying the pilots the ultimate compliment, he adds, “They are a forward thinking organization and have pushed us on several occasions to develop new designs which have benefited the industry as a whole.”

Even as technology and materials changed over time, Charleston Pilots’ relationship with the Duclos family has been a constant since 1960. In this case, the Charleston Pilots are a return customer; something that shows real loyalty and trust. But Gladding Hearn is known for being the east coast’s busiest pilot boat builder, and for a long time. Duclos explains why, telling MarineNews, “We have delivered over 100 pilot boats since 1957. More than 30 pilot groups operate Gladding-Hearn boats; some of which have been resold several times.”



2014: A New Vessel Earns its Stripes

Even back in 2014, A guided tour and short excursion aboard the versatile vessel was ample proof of the workboat’s clever design, with scarcely a tremor in the vessel’s spacious and high tech wheelhouse even at speeds of 28+ KT. Looking back on that event, it is clear that Volvo Penta’s turnkey IPS propulsion package, then a novelty but now increasingly a staple of the North American workboat scene, would be a success.

The Fort Ripley, powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS drives, is a U.S. Coast Guard-certificated 64-ft. aluminum boat, owned by Southeast Ocean Response Services Inc. Built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, and designed by C. Raymond Hunt Associates, the boat’s original primary mission was to allow ships to meet federal requirements for rapid offshore firefighting, salvage and emergency response, providing coverage between Morehead City, N.C., and St. Augustine, Fla. It was also equipped to serve as a fireboat in Charleston Harbor, a supply boat for ships at anchor and an additional launch for the Charleston Pilots and other marine operators in the region.

The three IPS drives, each powered by a commercially rated Volvo Penta D13-700 diesel engine, are independently steerable, with dual counter-rotating forward-facing propellers to maximize efficiency and increase maneuverability. The IPS can be controlled from the wheelhouse or either of the two aft docking stations using a three-axis joystick. The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) provides fully automatic hands-off precise station-keeping under GPS control. The triple engine configuration allows the center engine to decouple from the drive and power a 3,500-GPM fire pump while the two outboard drives easily maneuver the vessel or maintain position automatically using DPS.





A live look at Seakeeper’s other recent installation on a Galveston Pilot Boat.



Even back then, the value of the boat was clear. “Fort Ripley is a truly revolutionary boat,” said Ron Huibers, President, Volvo Penta of the Americas. “The combination of the Hunt-designed hull and our IPS drives with DPS sets a new standard in terms of speed, maneuverability, fuel economy and seaworthiness to meet multiple mission requirements. This vessel represents the future of the next generation of multi-purpose response boats.”

Multi-missioned, economical to run, U.S.-built and designed, and environmentally compliant, Fort Ripley is arguably the quintessential definition of the modern workboat: nothing left to chance, and everything included. Improving on that achievement would be difficult, but as it turns out, not impossible. And, that’s where Seakeeper, a leader in marine motion control technology, comes in.



Bringing Stability to America’s Pilots

According to Seakeeper’s Director of Marketing, Kelsey Barrett, the Galveston Pilots' integration project was Seakeeper’s first U.S.-based pilot boat integration. She explains, “This ultimately serves as a great platform for demonstration and end-user feedback specific to this industry's use. The similarities between Seakeeper unit sizing, boat specifications, and harbor conditions when comparing Texas City and Fort Ripley, contributed to the confidence in performance.”

The technology is simple, actually. Seakeeper uses the physics of gyroscopes to eliminate up to 95% of boat roll. Inside a vacuum-enclosed sphere, a steel flywheel spins at speeds of up to 9,750 rpm. When the boat rolls, the Seakeeper tilts fore and aft (precesses), producing powerful gyroscopic power, known as angular momentum, to port and starboard to counteract the boat roll.

Regardless of where Seakeeper is installed, either on or off centerline, performance will remain the same. That’s because it’s attached to the structure of the vessel and will distribute the same forces throughout the hull. Barrett adds, “We do our best to install each Seakeeper midship-aft for optimal performance and longevity. A workboat is typically packed with equipment and accessories. In this case, if space does not allow for a single unit, there is the option to have two smaller units installed.”

Nevertheless, no matter which Seakeeper model a vessel requires, weight and space shouldn't be an issue. The dimensions and weights for each are available at seakeeper.com, but on average, the unit equates to 1.5-3% of the boat's overall weight.

Interested pilot organizations will ask what to expect and what kind of guarantees they will be afforded. For starters, Seakeeper can eliminate up to 95% of boat roll. Barrett explains further, “With the extra stability onboard, you can expect improved safety, scanning system precision, efficiency, and accuracy. Seakeeper allows you to depart in any sea condition with confidence,” and, she adds, “All products come with a standard 2-year/2,000-hour warranty with extended warranty options available.”

For the Charleston Pilots, the recent upgrades were a no-brainer. “The addition of the Seakeeper will certainly improve the FORT RIPLEY's capability supporting both pilotage and emergency response. Offering a more stable platform to transport pilots or responders will reduce fatigue and increase the safety of all operations onboard in support of every mission,” said Crayton Walters, adding quickly, “We are very excited that this mid-life retrofit will give us an even more versatile and effective offshore launch through the next phase of the FORT RIPLEY's service life, and the addition of the Seakeeper is certainly the most exciting upgrade in the package.”





“The Charleston Pilots first boat build with Gladding Hearn was in 1960. Ever since that first hull, we have had a long relationship with Gladding Hearn and Ray Hunt design. Captain W. Crayton Walters, President, Charleston Pilots

Seakeeper Adds Up

The Seakeeper product line-up provides stabilization on vessels of 23 to 150 feet in length and on a variety of hull types and shapes. To date, the firm reports more than 30,000 installations. But before any of that happens, Seakeeper can issue performance predictions based on an analysis of vessel characteristics (length, displacement, etc.), which allows the firm to accurately recommend the proper Seakeeper unit, or combination of units, for each vessel.

Once installed, operating the Seakeeper requires no formal training. Seakeeper’s Barrett adds, “Once the boat has power and the Seakeeper is turned on, it will begin spooling up (getting the metal flywheel spinning up to speed). Spool-up time varies by unit, but none take more than 45 minutes to begin stabilizing, with most units taking significantly less time. After turning the unit on, there's no input required from the operator, and we recommend using it in all sea conditions, at rest and underway.”

Costs will vary from vessel to vessel depending on available space, necessary structural support, multi-unit configurations, etc. But, says Seakeeper, whether considering installation on a new build or having an existing vessel retrofitted, the expense should be similar. Barrett explains, “Our global dealer network has years of experience, allowing them to offer seamless and cost-efficient integration.”

We asked Peter Duclos if the Seakeeper stabilizers present any unusual issues during a retrofit. He replied, “Unusual? Not really. The SK 40 gyro is a fairly large and heavy piece of equipment. So, it needs to be mounted in a location that does not adversely affect trim or list. Fortunately, this vessel has an ideal location that is close the LCG and low in the bilge so the impacts are very minor.” That said, he adds, “This would not be the case for every vessel. It’s definitely easier to accommodate a gyro at the design stage.”

“The ferry market is incredibly varied in terms of the types and sizes of the vessels used. Smaller passenger ferries could certainly benefit from Seakeeper stabilization. Larger ferries, like vehicle ferries, are typically well outside of our displacement limit of roughly 500 standard tons.” Kelsey Barrett, Seakeeper Director of Marketing. Credit: SeakeeperRocking the Boat: Seakeeper Ramps up its Commercial Penetration

Seakeeper offers 12 models for vessels ranging from 23 to 150’ feet. For vessels outside of that size range, the firm assess them on a case-by-case basis. In some instances, they can install multiple Seakeeper units to accommodate larger vessels. Already, the majority of vessels in the recreational market above 50-feet LOA offer Seakeeper as standard equipment. That benchmark might very soon apply to the workboat market, as well.

As Seakeeper’s capabilities become more familiar to the commercial marine markets at-large, Seakeeper of course looks to expand beyond its initial success in the pilot boat arena. Kelsey Barrett sums that effort up nicely, adding, “The ferry market is incredibly varied in terms of the types and sizes of the vessels used. Smaller passenger ferries could certainly benefit from Seakeeper stabilization. Larger ferries, like vehicle ferries, are typically well outside of our displacement limit of roughly 500 standard tons.”

That said; there are no less than 9,000 self-propelled domestic commercial vessels plying U.S. waters right now, all of them competing for space in the crowded coastal markets with another estimated 12 million recreational craft. That’s a lot of boats to make steady. If anyone can do it, look for Seakeeper to be the force that rocks the ‘market’ boat along the way.

Fort Ripley at a Glance …

Builder: Gladding‐Hearn Shipbuilding

Designer: C. Raymond Hunt Associates

Length: 62’4”

Beam: 21’3”

Draft: 6’ 11”

Displacement: 130,000 pounds (loaded)

Top Speed: 28 KT

Fuel Capacity: 2,100 gallons

Tonnages: 95 GRT, 45 NRT

Construction: Aluminum

Cruising Speed: 23 KT

Propulsion: Volvo Penta IPS900

Horsepower: 3 x 700 mhp @ 2,250 rpm

Generators: (2) 30 kW Northern Lights

Range: 500 mi. @ 28 KT

Hull Design: Hunt Deep‐V

Main engine: (3) Volvo Penta D‐13 diesel

Fuel Capacity ‐ 2100 gallons

Photo: Peter Boyce Hunt Design











