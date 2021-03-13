Tech File: ASRY Moving to Infor's Cloud-based Digital Transformation Platform

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) aims to streamline business processes and boost transparency with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

His Excellency Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa AlKhalifa, the Minister of Oil, welcomed a number of representatives of the executive management of ASRY and Infor at the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) headquarters, prior to the official ceremony of contract signing between the two parties where, ASRY signed a contract with Infor, a New York-headquartered multi-national enterprise software firm, to implement a new facility-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The contract was signed by Mazen Matar, the Managing Director of (ASRY), and Jeorg Jung, the Executive Vice President for EMEA (Infor), in the presence of a number of officials from both companies.

This latest transformative step in ASRY’s modernization drive will install Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise system, streamlining and automating processes across every department in the company and upgrading ASRY’s digital integration to industry best practice.

“As part of ASRY’s modernization, this project is a digital overhaul of the entire company’s processes and procedures,” saidASRY Managing Director Mazen Matar. “It is the most wide-reaching administrative transformation in the facility’s 44-year history, and after an extensive feasibility investigation we have chosen Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. ASRY completes over 250 projects per year across four industrial sectors, and once this system is deployed, these operations will be simplified and digitised, bringing agility to the business, and ultimately streamlining our ability to serve customers, maximise ASRY’s contribution to the Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and boost the region’s maritime sector. ASRY’s use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the new ERP also creates further integration with Kingdom’s burgeoning ICT sector, which hosts the AWS Middle East Region. We are the latest in a wave of businesses and government entities tapping into the advanced and secure technology infrastructure being developed and expanded throughout Bahrain, and join an elite list of global firms who have also chosen Infor’s services.”

ASRY and Infor aim to complete the deployment of the first phase of Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise within 11 months. The platform will incorporate all divisions of the yard, including commercial, supply chain, production, finance and general services. As well as a simplified IT architecture, streamlined and automated processes, and end-to-end visibility of key aspects of the business, there will also be modules for a new cloud-based human capital management (HCM) capability to help ASRY deliver streamlined workforce processes, as well as a new customer relationship management (CRM) module.

