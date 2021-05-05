Tech File: Aussie Bronze Pump Upgrade

When an old Stalker cast iron pump failed on Petuna Endeavour in the Southern Ocean, there was an urgent requirement for some fast action.

The failed pump was replaced by an Aussie GMP model B3XR-A 5.5kw 3-in. NiAl bronze pump that fitted into the application area like a glove.

The pump produces 1400 lpm flow and offers a maximum head of up to 26m. The 5.5kw motor means there’s loads of power to drive it and the pump, self priming in design, will draft water through a vertical lift of as much as 6m.

The B3XR-A is a key part of the Aussie GMP product range of pumps designed for a range of work boats from tugs to trawlers and barges.

The pumps are all manufactured from Nickel Aluminium Bronze, similar material to that used by military specifications on key mission critical systems.

The unit is close coupled to a heavy duty TEFC 3 phase motor and mounted on a steel base.

The carbon mechanical seals have an alumina counter face, nitrile rubber seal and 316 stainless steel casing. The heart of the pump is a big open style NiAl bronze impeller designed to pump small solids in suspension that may come through the pumps suction port.

Marine applications for the pump include deck wash down, bilge pump out, salvage work and even marine air con. Because of its construction material the pumps are also being applied to contaminated wastewater, acid or solvent pumping and industrial food waste.



