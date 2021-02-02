Tech File: Cassandra Light, an AI-Driven Platform for Ship Performance Insights

DeepSea Technologies launched Cassandra Light, a hardware-free AI-driven platform designed to deliver accurate vessel performance insights using only noon data, enabling charterers and shipowners to gain visibility and transparency on vessel performance across their whole fleet.

Cassandra Light monitors and visualizes CO2 emissions and notifies users of fuel over-consumption, representing a key tool in charterers’ and shipowners’ efforts to reduce the environmental impact of their fleets in line with the wider goal of decarbonisation, and helping drive a significant reduction in fuel spend.

The platform also provides AI-based performance insights to present an at-a-glance overview of key vessel metrics in one place. This includes alerts that quickly detect performance anomalies and critical events that might need further investigation. Cassandra Light provides instant full fleet monitoring and assessment, allowing charterers and shipowners to benchmark their assets against the global fleet A critical breakthrough, it uses AI to validate reported consumption figures, bringing a new level of accuracy to noon report data.

“By accurately capturing the wide range of variables that impact vessel performance, Cassandra Light offers the opportunity to see these elements in a new light that enables critical business decisions to be made with greater confidence," said Roberto Coustas, Co-Founder and CEO DeepSea Technologies. "The implications of a product such as Cassandra Light stretch far beyond individual vessels and fleets, with the potential to redesign fundamental relationships, unlock competitive and societal benefits, radically transform the industry and be game-changing from an investment and a chartering perspective.”