Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

With DNV GL certification obtained in February 2021, the COBRA battery system from Becker Marine Systems can be used for a wide range of inland waterway and maritime shipping applications, and due to demand, Becker is expanding COBRA production at its Winsen (Luhe) location.

Tailor-made for maritime, the COBRA system now has full certification including IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 and can now be installed on board inland waterway and ocean-going vessels. “We have achieved the highest standard of safety since our COBRA system also meets all safety requirements down to the level of the individual cell”, said Dirk Lehmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems.

Thanks to continuous further development, LFP technology (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) has now been found to be a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to the cobalt-based cell technologies used until now, according to Becker. “This cell chemistry eliminates the risk of fire in the event of a short circuit or overheating, for example, but we still get a compact system with high energy density”, said Lehmann.

An additional benefit: the battery cell is almost completely recyclable.

“In addition, we have succeeded in developing an attractively priced battery system for the maritime market that is freely scalable from a few kWh to several MWh”, said Godehard Gauf, head of the COBRA business unit at Becker Marine Systems. There are already initial orders for the new battery system for use in a workboat with 420 kWh battery capacity and for a tourist passenger ship, both systems for delivery in 2021.

The COBRA system is also currently being tested in combination with fuel cells for use in hybrid drive systems.

With interest growing in emission reduction technologies, the Becker Marine tech development opens access to German federal and state funding, funding which, in step with industry interest, has the company in expansion mode. To that end, the Hamburg-based company will continue to invest in expansion of its infrastructure, starting with the production halls in Winsen (Luhe) and including the hiring of new employees.

The COBRA Compact Battery Rack from Becker Marine Systems now has type-approval from DNV GL. © Becker Marine Systems