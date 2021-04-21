Tech File: Rolls-Royce Delivers 16-cylinder Version of mtu Series 8000 Engines

Rolls-Royce has delivered the first 16-cylinder engines of the mtu Series 8000, two 16V 8000 M71L engines built for the Taiwanese shipyard CSBC Corporation to power new patrol vessels for the Taiwanese Coast Guard.

The two engines deliver 7,280 kW of power each and will accelerate the 1000-ton class vessels to up to 24 knots. A total of six vessels of this class will be built with mtu engines, and the engines will be delivered by the end of 2022. Rolls-Royce said it has also already sold an additional 20 engines of the new type to a second customer.

According to the manufacturer, the 16V 8000 is not just another cylinder variant of Series 8000, rather a completely new engine that incorporates various product improvements from which customers now benefit in the form of further increased efficiency and even easier maintenance. The engine complies with IMO Tier II emissions regulations and can also meet other emissions specifications as required. The engine also meets the requirements of the Taiwanese Coast Guard regarding structure-borne and airborne noise.

mtu Series 8000 engines are currently also being installed in additional vessels of the Taiwanese Coast Guard. The 4000-ton class vessels will receive 20-cylinder engines of type 20V 8000 M91L. The Taiwanese Coast Guard is currently carrying out a modernization program under which a total of 141 ships of various sizes are to be built by 2027.