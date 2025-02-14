Tech File: Scantrol’s mTrack AHC Controller

Scantrol’s mTrack AHC Controller, combined with Bosch Rexroth Secondary Controls, is designed to ensure smooth and safe operation for TravOcean’s new 15-ton cable laying winch. This winch is used to lay wind turbine power cables on the seabed. “We need Active Heave Compensation (AHC) to have smooth operation and not to damage the cable during landing. The function increases the weather window and reduces the weather standby, making the process more efficient, with less downtime in challenging conditions,” said Thomas Vannier, Technical Support Manager at the French submarine cable installation company, TravOcean.

"Our first task was to configure mTrack for our specific application and integrate it into our winch control system,” says Vannier. "The software engineers had prepared by attending Scantrol’ 's online training, and with just a day of online support during sea trials, they could get the system ready for work. We did sea trials with ± 2 meters of movement on the sheave. We put a load on the hook of the winch and launched it 10 centimeters above the sea floor. We monitored this with the ROV, and the load did not move. It was great to see this performance, and we are pleased with the mTrack system. The winch has been operating daily with AHC engaged and continues to run smoothly without any issues. Vannier reveals that the system has exceeded our expectations and made the cable laying process much more efficient.

Combining mTrack Controller with Secondary Controls TravOcean already has several winches with Scantrol AHC. Adaptability and responsiveness are essential to TravOcean when operating in rough sea conditions. “We have experience working with mTrack, but it was the first time we combined the system with Secondary Controls from Bosch Rexroth. Since this was a new winch design, Scantrol assisted us with communication between the PLC and the mTrack Controller. Despite the communication set-up and one day of support for the sea trial, our team could carry out the integration and installation independently," says the Technical Support Manager. “TravOcean’s experience with smooth AHC operation aligns perfectly with the feedback we are receiving from other clients: the mTrack AHC controller consistently delivers smooth AHC performance, also when we are working with Bosch Rexroth Secondary Control, adds Rolf Krogh Hjelmeland, VP AHC; USV at Scantrol.