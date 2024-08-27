WE Tech Solutions to Supply Hybrid Electric System for Sirius’ New Chemical Tankers

WE Tech Solutions informs it has received an order from Sirius Shipping for a hybrid electric system for their new chemical tankers.

For this order, WE Tech Solutions will provide the Solution Four for the tanker pair. This solution is based on a battery hybrid shaft generator solution. The solution makes it possible to run the main motor at variable speed, and the propulsion machinery can be operated at optimal duty points at all vessel speeds. The electrical network is also generated by the shaft generator. Therefore, there is no need to run auxiliary engines and generators when sailing. The battery acts as black out prevention and peak shaving. This creates fuel savings and reduces operational and maintenance costs. The solution can use the shaft generator as a motor to ensure the vessels’ safe return to port. This versatile and flexible solution will save tons of fuel and reduce emissions both at sea and in harbor.

“This investment in environmental future proof equipment was funded partially by the help of the Swedish initiative Klimatklivet. We see this as a acknowledgment of that these two vessels are helping us in our 'Pathway to Zero' journey,” said Jonas Backman, MD of Sirius Shipping. “We are happy to work together with WE Tech Solutions to make this happen”.

“We are excited to be a part of Sirius sustainable shipping journey,” said Martin Andtfolk, Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions. “We are proud of this cooperation where we will accelerate innovation and decarbonization in the tanker shipping segment together.”