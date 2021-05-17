Marine Link
Monday, May 24, 2021
WE Tech Tapped to Help Power Finnish Corvettes

May 17, 2021

Pohjanmaa Class Corvettes in the Finnish Archipelago. (Illustration source: The Finnish Defence Forces)

WE Tech Solutions Oy in Vaasa, Finland won an order for its WE Drives to control the RENK Advanced Electric Drive (AED) onboard the Pohjanmaa-class Corvettes for The Finnish Defence Forces. 

The WE Drives are essential for smooth operation in the different operating modes of the Combined Diesel-Electric and Gas (CODELAG) Propulsion system. The WE Drives are supplied to RENK Augsburg, Germany, who is taking care of the overall integration of the electric propulsion and gearbox system.

“This is our first Navy Project and marks an important milestone for WE Tech Solutions”, saidMr. Mårten Storbacka, CEO, WE Tech Solutions Oy. 

The multipurpose corvettes will be built at Rauma Marine Constructions' shipyard in Rauma, Finland. Construction of the vessels will start in 2022 and the Finnish Navy will take them into operational use in 2028.

