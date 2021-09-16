Techcross BWMS Selected for Anthony Veder Fleet

Techcross said its Europe office has signed a contract to install ballast water management systems (BWMS) aboard Dutch shipping company Anthony Veder Rederijzaken B.V.'s fleet of gas carriers.

Through this order, 13 of Anthony Veder's vessels will be equipped with a direct electrolysis BWMS, Electro-Cleen System (ECS). Depending on the size of the vessel, products with 300 to 450 tons will be delivered sequentially by 2024, and delivery to the first vessel will begin immediately from the third quarter of this year.

Founded in 1937, Anthony Veder specializes in the transportation of petrochemical products such as gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Currently, 31 vessels are being operated, and in order to comply with the BWM Convention enacted by the IMO, various ballast water management systems have been listed as candidates since 2019 and suitable products have been thoroughly reviewed.

According to Techcross, the main determinant was the low maintenance and operating cost (opex). As the BWMS is used for a long period of time throughout the operational period of the vessel, even if the initial purchase cost is low, but the replacement parts or opex are high, the overall cost used during the life of the system will eventually increase significantly. Considering this, the ECS by Techcross received high evaluations for its low power consumption and low opex with just a single treatment during ballasting, as well as being a semi-permanent product that does not require replacement of separate equipment during the period of use.