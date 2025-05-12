Techcross to Showcase New Ballast Water Management Solutions at BARI-SHIP 2025

Techcross, a leader in ballast water management systems (BWMS), will make its first official appearance of the year at BARI-SHIP 2025, May 22-24, held in Imabari, Japan. At this event, Techcross will unveil the results of its ongoing R&D efforts, aiming to evolve from an equipment supplier into a total solution provider.

At the center of the Techcross exhibit will be the Smart Platform, a system that utilizes satellite communication to collect and analyze real-time log data from installed BWMS. By integrating IoT and AI technologies, this platform enables predictive diagnostics for safer and more efficient operations. Already in use onboard vessels, this solution allows operators to detect and address issues before they escalate, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction. Techcross will present real case studies to promote wider adoption.

In addition, Techcross will introduce the IBTV system, which integrates BWMS, tank level gauging system (TLGS), and valve remote control system (VRCS) into a single unified platform. Built on more than 25 years of BWMS experience, IBTV is designed to streamline operations and reduce onboard workload, offering a user-friendly experience for shipowners and operators.

By combining accumulated service expertise with the latest IT advancements, the company has expanded its service model from reactive after-sales support to proactive “before-service," resolving potential issues before the customers are even aware of them. For more information, visit the Techcross booth (OA-04) during the exhibition.