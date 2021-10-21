Techcross to Supply BWMS for 28 PIL Containerships

South Korea-based Techcross said it has entered into a contract with Singapore's largest container carrier Pacific International Lines (PIL) to supply ballast water management systems for 28 containerships in its fleet

The contract, secured by Techcross' Singapore office, entails sequential deliveries through 2024.

PIL, one of Southeast Asia's largest shipowners with a fleet of around 100 vessels, is open to future possible opportunities to install Techcross ballast water management systems on other existing vessels in its fleet, and may consider installing on potential new vessels, Techcross said.