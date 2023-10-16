TECO 2030 Launches Compact Fuel Cell System

TECO 2030 has launched what it claims to be the world’s most power dense marine and heavy-duty fuel cell module, the FCM400.

The FCM400 has already an Approval in Principle from DNV and currently undergoes type approval process for maritime and heavy-duty applications. FCM400 is inherently gas-safe to accommodate easy integration onboard a ship for zero emission energy generation.

TECO 2030 says the modular 400kW fuel cell system includes industry leading energy efficiency, inherent safety concept, leading dimensions and component design and rapid dynamic load response. Its inherent safety concept includes a separate and independent safety system, venting arrangement, certified and field proven components, and robust containment systems.

The FCM400 system has the lowest footprint on the market when calculating power output per unit volume, says TECO 2030, meaning that there is no other supplier of similar energy density for marine and heavy-duty applications.

The company is in the process of establishing Europe's first Giga production facility for hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. Production of fuel cell stacks is already underway, and the commencement of module production is expected to start within the next few months. TECO 2030’s fuel cell stacks employ unique technologies developed together with technology partner, AVL, a forerunner in hydrogen applications, enabling industry-leading power density and performance.

“Our fuel cell isn’t just resilient, it is practically invincible and can be used for whatever high-power application needed. The system is easily scalable in power increments of 400kW, and can be utilized in multimegawatt power source applications,” says Tore Enger, Group CEO at TECO 2030.

The system is a standard and fully customizable fuel cell system that can be used in various applications such as marine main or auxiliary engines, construction sites, stationary shore power applications and other energy intensive applications.





