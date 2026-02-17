Teledyne Valeport Sponsors UK River Conservation Charity

Teledyne Valeport has announced a year-long sponsorship of UK-registered charity Westcountry Rivers Trust (WRT), which protects, conserves, and restores rivers across the South West.

The funding, from the manufacturer of oceanographic and hydrographic instruments, will be used to deliver educational workshops, field-based conservation sessions, and career-focused engagement opportunities in the environmental sector.

Building on more than five decades in environmental measurement, Teledyne Valeport has a track record of supporting marine conservation initiatives, including long-term involvement in local seagrass and coastal habitat restoration programs.

The sponsorship program will focus on education and engagement, giving young people practical skills and inspiring future careers in the environmental sector. Key initiatives include: