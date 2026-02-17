Teledyne Valeport Sponsors UK River Conservation Charity
Teledyne Valeport has announced a year-long sponsorship of UK-registered charity Westcountry Rivers Trust (WRT), which protects, conserves, and restores rivers across the South West.
The funding, from the manufacturer of oceanographic and hydrographic instruments, will be used to deliver educational workshops, field-based conservation sessions, and career-focused engagement opportunities in the environmental sector.
Building on more than five decades in environmental measurement, Teledyne Valeport has a track record of supporting marine conservation initiatives, including long-term involvement in local seagrass and coastal habitat restoration programs.
The sponsorship program will focus on education and engagement, giving young people practical skills and inspiring future careers in the environmental sector. Key initiatives include:
- Increased focus on green careers – attendance at career events during the 2025/26 academic year to highlight pathways into the environmental sector. Practical environmental skills sessions will also be set up for young people in Devon and Cornwall.
- Rollout of CSI Youth Program – educational workshops and training focussing on water quality monitoring, providing young people with the opportunity to participate in river-based practical sessions to gain hands-on experience in river conservation.
- Regular attendance at community engagement events – the funding will allow WRT to participate in more community engagement events, such as community workshops and ‘Bio Blitzes’, connecting communities with their local rivers and highlighting the value in water quality monitoring.