Telemar Bags Maintenance and Service Deal from MINSHIP

Marlink subsidiary Telemar has signed a maintenance and service agreement for eight bulk carriers operated by MINSHIP Shipmanagement.

The contract will see Telemar provide global service coordination for Bavaria-based MINSHIP. It includes the provision of the latest Telemar World Service (TWS), a web-based tool for managing scheduled and predictive service appointments for the entire MINSHIP fleet, increasing visibility on service intervals and optimizing vessel availability.

MINSHIP provides long-term management and logistics solutions for both its vessel owners and cargo trading clients. In 2021, the company integrated Hamburg-based technical manager Auerbach Marine, extending its operational expertise to a fleet of MPP vessels. Based in southern Germany, MINSHIP has been a Telemar on-call customer for years. Following the merger with Auerbach, which was already a contract customer, MINSHIP has become a full Telemar partner, reflecting management’s satisfaction with the company’s performance.

Using a planned maintenance strategy will give MINSHIP the ability to create better predictability in its vessel operations. The equipment included in the contract supports both navigational safety and efficient shipping and higher uptime means performance data can be shared on a close to real-time basis if required.

The contract includes a shore-based maintenance contract including annual radio survey, exchange and check of EPIRB and SART, VDR APT and CoC, annual gyro compass and radar overhaul and exchange of X- and S-band radar magnetrons.