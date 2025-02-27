Telesat, Intellian Collaborate

Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) and Intellian announced a contract award for Intellian to design and manufacture Ka-band flat panel User Terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

Under this agreement, fully optimized Ka-band LEO flat panels for the Telesat Lightspeed network are being designed and manufactured to deliver high-speed throughput for markets including fixed enterprise applications, wireless backhaul, government, land mobility, and maritime connectivity.







