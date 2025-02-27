Marine Link
Saturday, March 1, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Telesat, Intellian Collaborate

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 27, 2025

Image: AdobeStock: By Johannes

Image: AdobeStock: By Johannes

Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) and Intellian announced a contract award for Intellian to design and manufacture Ka-band flat panel User Terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

Under this agreement, fully optimized Ka-band LEO flat panels for the Telesat Lightspeed network are being designed and manufactured to deliver high-speed throughput for markets including fixed enterprise applications, wireless backhaul, government, land mobility, and maritime connectivity.



Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week