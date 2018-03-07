Marine Link
Towing Vessel Sinks in Tennessee

March 7, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a sunken towing vessel at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake near Dyersburg, Tenn.

 
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River received a report on Tuesday that the motor vessel Ms Nancy C, owned by Choctaw Transportation Company, was in the process of building a tow at a fleeting area when it began taking on water.
 
While attempting to dewater the vessel, the two people aboard departed to retrieve another dewatering pump. Upon their return, the stern of the vessel had sunk.
 
Approximately 3,000 gallons of diesel is estimated to be on board. Boom has been deployed to contain release of oil.
 
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
