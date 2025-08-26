Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Training Simulators Boost Efficiency, Safety

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG), a Hanseatic Global Terminals port, is incorporating simulators that raise the standard for staff training, improve safety and optimize operational efficiency. With the equipment, training takes place in a virtual environment that replicates actual conditions without interrupting normal operations.

TPG's General Manager, Luisenrique Navas, called these simulators a qualitative leap for training, as they significantly accelerate the learning curve for new operators, guarantee ongoing skill refreshment for experienced personnel and optimize productivity levels. They also reinforces the port's commitment to sustainability by consuming fewer resources and minimizing environmental impact during training processes.

Developed by the Finnish company Mevea, the simulators accurately reproduce the operation of cranes and port vehicles such as reach stackers, forklifts, RTG and STS cranes. The MEVEA PRO 5 model offers a realistic cockpit with interchangeable controls, touch screens and a motion platform that simulates varying weather conditions and terrain, facilitating practice in complex and emergency situations.

The MEVEA PRO 8 is used to train personnel on integrated management of port processes, replicating crane and terminal operations. Its advanced technology generates dynamic scenarios for complex maneuvers, risk assessment and decision making under pressure, while providing monitoring tools that optimize training and operating protocols.

With these tools, Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG) reinforces its position as a regional benchmark, combining technological innovation with operational excellence and logistics development.