Sinopec Tianjin Terminal to Receive First LNG Cargo

Related News
Keeping the Red Sea Clean
In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project
As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…
First Mobile MTU Gas Engines for Rederij Doeksen
The first two preproduction units of the new mobile MTU gas engine from Rolls-Royce have completed performance tests and…
Davie Delivers Canada’s New Naval Support Ship
Commissioning and sea-trials have been completed for Canada’s first Resolve-Class Naval Support Ship, Asterix, the first…
Oil Workers Sue Shell over GoM Platform Fire
Three offshore oil workers filed a lawsuit against units of Royal Dutch Shell and Enbridge, seeking $1 million in damages…
McDermott Wins Tyra EPC Work near Denmark
McDermott International announced a substantial contract award from Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) for engineering, procurement…
US Navy Sailors Get a Special Star Wars Screening
Rumors had already been circling for days by the time the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew gathered for an 'All-Hands' call…
IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh
The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…
World's Largest Vessel Set to Sail in 2018
In 2018, Shell's huge floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) Prelude, the world's largest vessel, will begin its job of extracting…
ABS Grants AIP to DSLB150 Self-Elevating Unit
ABS, the leading provider of classification and technical services to the global offshore industry, granted Approval in Principle…
Top Maritime News
Keppel O&M to Pay US$422m to Resolve Petrobras Issue
Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation or Keppel) today confirmed that KOM has reached a global resolution with criminal authorities in the
UK's New $4.2 Bln Aircraft Carrier Has a Leak
Britain’s biggest ever warship, the new 3.1 billion pound ($4.2 billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a leak and needs repairs
Shipbuilding First: Wison Delivers Barge-based FSRU
A shipbuilding first was recorded with Exmar took delivery of the world's first barge-based FSRU and secures long-term employment for the unit.
USCG Releases Final Statement on El Faro Sinking
The U.S. Coast Guard has released its final action memo on the loss of the S.S. El Faro and its 33 crew members during a 2015 hurricane near Crooked