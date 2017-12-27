Sinopec Tianjin Terminal to Receive First LNG Cargo

Related News

Keeping the Red Sea Clean

In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project

As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…

First Mobile MTU Gas Engines for Rederij Doeksen

The first two preproduction units of the new mobile MTU gas engine from Rolls-Royce have completed performance tests and…

Davie Delivers Canada’s New Naval Support Ship

Commissioning and sea-trials have been completed for Canada’s first Resolve-Class Naval Support Ship, Asterix, the first…

Oil Workers Sue Shell over GoM Platform Fire

Three offshore oil workers filed a lawsuit against units of Royal Dutch Shell and Enbridge, seeking $1 million in damages…

McDermott Wins Tyra EPC Work near Denmark

McDermott International announced a substantial contract award from Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) for engineering, procurement…

US Navy Sailors Get a Special Star Wars Screening

Rumors had already been circling for days by the time the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew gathered for an 'All-Hands' call…

IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh

The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…

World's Largest Vessel Set to Sail in 2018

In 2018, Shell's huge floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) Prelude, the world's largest vessel, will begin its job of extracting…

ABS Grants AIP to DSLB150 Self-Elevating Unit

ABS, the leading provider of classification and technical services to the global offshore industry, granted Approval in Principle…