APM Terminals Poti Upgrades Tugboat Services

APM Terminals Poti has added two Azimuth Stern-Drive (ASD) tugboats from the Maersk Transport & Logistics sister brand Svitzer, to significantly improve harsh weather operating capabilities and night time navigation through the entrance channel.

New Svitzer tugboats can operate in harsh weather conditions, offer safer, stronger services for night time entrance channel navigation.

APM Terminals Poti Managing Director, Klaus Holm Laursen said, “We are excited to strengthen our vessel handling capabilities with these advanced tugboats. Our customers benefit with enhanced night-time navigation and safer towage during harsh weather conditions. This translates into faster turn times for vessels, more berthing windows to fit last minute changes to sailing schedules and we can now welcome even longer, larger vessels."

Klaus added: "We believe the big winner here will be our landside customers whose supply chains to interior points in Georgia and Central Asia will see improved scheduling reliability and flexibility, making Poti the Black Sea gateway of choice.”

APM Terminals Poti is the largest port in Georgia, handling 80% of Georgia’s container traffic in a multi-purpose facility with 15 berths for cargo and ferry passenger service; a total quay length of 2,900 meters; more than 20 quay cranes and 17 km of rail track.

Of the container cargo handled at Poti, 60% is destined for delivery in Azerbaijan, Armenia and other Central Asian locations. Development plans call for continued facility expansion and modernization over the next five years. The port will be served by a fleet of three tugboats: Two ASDs from Svitzer’s fleet in Europe and a third tugboat from APM Terminals Poti.