Dualog Wins 90-Ship Thenamaris Contract

Dualog, the digital platform at sea, has won a contract to handle the business email and data transfer needs for 90 vessels managed by Thenamaris of Greece.



Thenamaris, one of Greece’s most respected ship managers, operates a diversified fleet of tankers, bulk carriers, LNG and LPG vessels as well as containerships. It selected Dualog for its mission critical email platform as well as the ease of installation, service availability and customer support.



Services associated with the contract, which will involve changing and installing the fleet’s new email platform, should be completed by the end of October.



