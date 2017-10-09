Marine Link
Monday, October 9, 2017

Dualog Wins 90-Ship Thenamaris Contract

October 9, 2017

Dualog, the digital platform at sea, has won a contract to handle the business email and data transfer needs for 90 vessels managed by Thenamaris of Greece.
 
Thenamaris, one of Greece’s most respected ship managers, operates a diversified fleet of tankers, bulk carriers, LNG and LPG vessels as well as containerships. It selected Dualog for its mission critical email platform as well as the ease of installation, service availability and customer support.
 
Services associated with the contract, which will involve changing and installing the fleet’s new email platform, should be completed by the end of October.
 
 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News