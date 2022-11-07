Third Cape-class Patrol Boat Delivered to the Australian Navy

Australian shipbuilding group Austal announced it has delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB) to the Royal Australian Navy.

The 58-meter aluminum monohull vessel, ADV Cape Naturaliste, was built by Austal Australia and is the third of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020. The first two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, ADV Cape Otway and ADV Cape Peron were delivered in March and August 2022, respectively.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Gregg said, “Our productivity has improved with each new vessel, to the point where Austal is launching a new Evolved Cape after just 12 months construction.

“The fourth vessel, the future ADV Cape Capricorn, is alongside now and we have four more Evolved Capes at various stages of production, here in Henderson.

“With the continued support of our trusted supply chain partners, the Austal shipbuilding team is well on track to deliver all eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to the Navy by mid-2024, on schedule.”

The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea. The patrol boats will be utilized for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset, the builder said.