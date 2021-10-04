Thordon Bearings Appoints New Technical Director

Thordon Bearings, manufacturer of water-lubricated and grease-free polymer bearing technologies, has appointed Anthony Hamilton as its new Technical Director. Reporting directly to CEO Anna Galoni, Hamilton will lead the Burlington-headquartered company’s engineering, CAD and New Product Development teams.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to the Thordon family as we look to strengthen the company's product portfolio in existing and new markets,” said Galoni. “Tony is a seasoned solutions-based leader having held senior technical positions in the marine, power, nuclear and manufacturing industries over the past 30 years.”

After graduating from Ireland’s Munster Technological University in 1985 with a degree in marine engineering, Hamilton served on tankers and bulk carriers before taking engineering roles ashore. After moving to Canada and completing a Masters in Design and Manufacturing Engineering at McMaster University, Tony spent 10 years at Siemens AG in Hamilton, Ontario, then worked in the nuclear industry with Atomic Energy of Canada and Kinectrics Inc. He subsequently established the engineering consultancy Sthenos Consulting, working with clients that included the Royal Canadian Navy and Irving Shipbuilding.

In addition to Hamilton’s appointment, Michael Skrzypczak has been selected to oversee the company’s Global Service & Support (GSS) division, as part of the company-wide restructure.

“For more than 20 years Skrzypczak has been visiting Thordon Bearings as Lloyd’s Register’s Senior Surveyor in the Ontario region so he is very familiar with our manufacturing, designs and quality control processes,” said Galoni. “Michael’s understanding and experience with marine systems and shaft bearings will be an invaluable asset to the Thordon GSS network, which has expanded in recent years to cover more than 100 key ports, and shipbuilding and repair hubs around the world. The GSS teams operate 24/7 to facilitate all our customers’ bearing installation, commissioning and servicing needs.”

Prior to joining Lloyd’s Register, Skrzypczak worked as a Naval Architect, with management positions at Marine Atlantic, MIL Davie Shipyard and German and Milne, the oldest naval architectural firm in Canada.

Commenting on the organizational reshuffle, Galoni said, “I have been working very closely with my senior management team to develop and implement Thordon’s strategic objectives built around our core strengths and environmental goals. We have made, and will continue to make, considerable investments in people and capital equipment to grow our business.”

An internal reorganization has seen the promotion of Jeffrey Butt to Business Development Manager – Navy and Coast Guard; Jason Perry to Regional Manager – North America; Yves Silva to Regional Manager – LATAM; as well as the appointment of Danny Caffa to Business Development Manager – Marine (EMEA); and Heiko Pohland to Business Development Manager – Marine (Asia/Pacific).