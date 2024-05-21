Thordon inks deal to Refit 32 Panamanian Vessels

Thordon Bearings won a contract to convert the rubber tailshaft bearings across an entire fleet of Panama-operating tugs, pilot vessels, and workboats to water-lubricated polymer bearings.

The agreement with the unnamed operator follows the retrofitting of Thordon’s SXL tailshaft bearings to 12 of its twin-screw tugs last year during scheduled dry dockings.

The remaining 32 vessels will now be converted in batches at planned maintenance intervals over the next four years.

For the first batch of retrofit conversions, Thordon will supply a total of 62 bearings machined to fit shaft diameters ranging from 63.5mm to 101mm (2.5in to 4.5in). However, the scope of supply also includes Thordon’s ThorPlas-Blue bearings for tiller arms and jockey bars and SXL rudder bearings, both of which operate without the use of grease.

“We have worked with this operator since 2020 when we resolved problems with the rubber tailshaft bearings on one of its Spanish-built pilot vessels," said Egnard Bernal, Thordon Bearings’ Business Development Manager, Latin America.