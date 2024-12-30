Three Migrants Die as Boat Capsizes Between France and UK

At least three migrants died in the Channel off northern France on Sunday as a group of around 50 people tried to set off in a small boat heading for Britain, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Sangatte at around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) during a series of attempted crossings by migrants aiming for the southern coast of England, the French maritime prefecture for the Channel said in a statement.

Three migrants were confirmed dead after being found unconscious, while another 45 people were rescued and treated mostly for hypothermia, the authority said.

A search operation continued for other possible victims, it added.

Several dozen migrants have died this year attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, in crowded makeshift vessels to reach Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party swept to office after an election in July, has prioritised cracking down on illegal migration by tackling the gangs who smuggle people across the Channel

"This morning, lives have been lost at sea because ruthless criminals running the small boat trade are overloading people into unseaworthy vessels," Angela Eagle, British minister for border security and asylum, said in a statement on Sunday.

The British government is supporting the French authorities who are leading on the response to the incident, which took place in French waters, she added.

Nearly 30,000 people arrived in Britain by small boats in the year ending September, 2024, government data showed in November. Close to 1,500 people have arrived in the four days since Christmas.





