Thrustmaster to Overhaul Thrusters on USCG Buoy Tenders

Thrustmaster of Texas on Tuesday announced it has been awarded a contract to overhaul the thrusters for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 175-foot WLM vessels.

The multiyear contract, awarded by the U.S. Coast Guard Surface Force Logistics Center (SFLC), will see Thrustmaster fully overhaul to a like-new status the primary propulsion system for these icebreaker/buoy and construction tenders.

This effort will allow the Coast Guard to continue to support the important missions of these vessels for years to come. This contract will be executed at Thrustmaster’s 300,000 sq.ft. facility in Houston, Texas.

“Thrustmaster is pleased to contribute to the sustainment of these cutters by ensuring that their mission critical propulsion system is overhauled properly and returned to optimal operating condition. Thrustmaster strives to provide the best local American support to the to the US Coast Guard and their fleet operating in the most demanding environments.” said Joe Bekker, President of Thrustmaster of Texas. “We continue to evolve our capabilities to support important Government programs and we are pleased to support the sustainment of these essential platforms. We are proud to be a truly American designer, manufacturer and over-hauler of marine propulsion systems for both Government and commercial applications and this contract demonstrates the confidence that the US Coast Guard has in our ability to support this long term effort.”