THSD Frederick Paup to Sport Schottel RudderPropellers

The largest U.S.-flagged, self propelled trailing suction hopper dredger (THSD) Frederick Paup will be propelled by a trio of Schottel RudderPropellers manufactured at the German Wismar production site.

Scheduled to enter operation in 2023, the dredger will be owned and operated by Manson Construction Co., and is currently under construction at the Keppel AmFELS Shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. It will be 128 m in length, have a 25 m breadth and about 9 m draught and will have a hopper volume of 11,500 cu. m. The vessel will represent Manson’s single biggest investment in its 117-year history.

The three Schottel RudderPropellers type 510 L FP are powered by diesel-electric drives and feature propeller diameters of 2.8 m and a power intake of 2,240 kW each. A particularly long propeller arm length allows for an arrangement at the stern in portside, centre and starboard position with convenient access for future maintenance.

Besides the nozzles featuring enhanced corrosion protection with ProAnode, the RudderPropellers will be equipped with the DNV-GL type-approved SCHOTTEL LeaCon sealing system. Considered a non-oil-to-water interface, the system complies with the VGP regulations of the U.S. EPA.

The three Schottel RudderPropellers type 510 L FP inside the Germany Wismar production site. Photo courtesy Schottel