Thuraya Launches Push-to-talk Comms Solution with Cobham SATCOM

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, announced it has launched its new IP-based radio communications solution, Thuraya Push-to-Talk (PTT).

Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM, a provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land markets. The solution will enable users to extend the range of their voice communications beyond line of sight (BLOS) wherever their assets and teams are located.

Thuraya PTT is an IP-based radio communications solution that works in conjunction with any Thuraya Broadband terminal to establish a private network. It gives users the ability to combine and integrate different technologies such as 3G/LTE/LMR (Land Mobile Radio) via Thuraya’s advanced satellite system for seamless voice and data communications.

The new solution has been designed so that it is simple to use and guarantees secure interoperability among multiple users with different communication systems on land and at sea. The solution manages communications from multiple devices and locations and provide real-time, uninterrupted switching between satellite, cellular and LAN, ensuring cost efficient and reliable connectivity.