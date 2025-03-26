thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Ulstein Collaborate on Frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy

At the Undersea Defence Technology conference, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein Verft signed a Letter of Intent for joint efforts to deliver the next advanced frigates to the Royal Norwegian Navy.

The 2024 Fleet Plan outlines that Norway will acquire five or six frigates to replace the Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates. Potential candidates include the British Type 26, the German F127, the American Constellation-class, and the French FDI.

In the event of a contract award for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein Verft, a significant portion of the value creation will take place in Norway.

In the Letter of Intent, state-of-the-art technology from German thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will be combined with local shipbuilding expertise in the Norwegian, family-owned, Ulstein Verft.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' F127 frigate is based on the proven MEKO A-400 design, which has been established for more than 20 years and used in several different frigate classes built at yards around the world. thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is already involved with the Royal Norwegian Navy in the construction of 212CD submarines together with Germany.