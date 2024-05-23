Tidewater Plans to Order New Liquid Product Barges

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Tidewater, a provider of marine transportation and terminal services on the Columbia Snake River System, revealed plans to invest in up to four new refined liquid products barges.

The Vancouver, Wash. based company said its board of directors has approved the barge design and is progressing toward the construction phase. The new barges will replace older, less efficient assets, enhancing fleet safety, efficiency and environmental stewardship, Tidewater said.

"Our investment in these new barges reflects Tidewater's unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers while advancing sustainable practices in the transportation sector," said Todd Busch, President and CEO of Tidewater.

Jeff Murphy, Managing Director of Infrastructure Investments for Ullico and Tidewater’s Chairman of the Board, said, “Our support underscores the confidence we have in Tidewater’s management team and their vision for the future. We’re committed to being a reliable partner for businesses across the Pacific Northwest.”

Tidewater has also recently invested to upgrade its terminals in Pasco, Wash., and Umatilla, Ore. to bring renewable, conventional and biofuels to Pacific Northwest markets.