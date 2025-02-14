1924 Time Capsule Shows Navy's Newport Presence

A century-old time capsule, buried in 1924 to commemorate Newport’s naval history, was recently unearthed and opened in a live event at the Newport Public Library. Originally placed under Settlers’ Stone at the Naval Training Station on Coasters Harbor Island, the capsule was a joint effort between the city of Newport and the U.S. Navy.

The discovery was made in 2021 by Naval War College Museum researchers, who used ground-penetrating radar to confirm its location. Excavation efforts, led by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), required extensive work to remove layers of concrete and stone before revealing a sealed glass jar inside a wooden box.

Despite the challenges of opening the jar, museum specialists successfully retrieved and displayed its well-preserved contents, which included historical Navy documents, coins, photographs, and memorabilia such as sawdust from the USS Lawrence and wood from the first commercial flight between New York and Newport. Of particular interest were letters between Newport city officials and Capt. Franck T. Evans, who proposed the time capsule’s burial.

The items will undergo conservation before being displayed at the Naval War College Museum. Discussions are also underway for a new time capsule to commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary later this year, with hopes of making it easier to locate and open for future generations.