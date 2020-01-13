TMA Logistics Wins SGRE Work

Dutch outfit TMA Logistics has been commissioned by Siemens Gamesa Renewables Energy (SGRE) to provide the transhipment and transhipment of wind turbines for Windpark Fryslân.



Wind farm Fryslan comprises 89 wind turbines that will be realised in the Frisian part of the IJsselmeer, near Breezanddijk. The project is expected to start in August 2020 and the wind farm will supply electricity to ± 500,000 households.



SGRE is carrying out the project in close cooperation with Van Oord Offshore Wind BV. Van Oord is laying the foundations and laying the cables and monopiles. These monopiles will most likely also be delivered via the TMA terminal.



All foundation piles are produced in Rostock, Germany, weigh 220,000 kilos each and are approximately 42 meters long. For TMA Logistics this means that at least 100,000 m2 of land and 400 meters of quay will be occupied for longer.



Eventually, 86 megawatt wind turbines including components will pass through TMA's site before they will form the Fryslân Wind Farm in the IJsselmeer near the Afsluitdijk.



Renewable energy is one of the essential pillars of a sustainable energy and industrial system. In order to remain an energy port in the future, Offshore Wind has been an important market for the Amsterdam region for many years.



Both in the field of installation, production and maintenance. This project is very important for both the Amsterdam port and TMA Logistics in acquiring a position in this growing market.