TMC Compressors Chosen for Maersk Newbuildings

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group has awarded a contract to TMC Compressors to deliver its Smart Air compressors to six mid-sized dual-fuel methanol container ships that it is building for Maersk.

Under the contract, TMC Compressors (TMC) will provide a complete marine compressed air system based on its Smart Air compressors, which it says offer up to 40% energy saving compared to conventional compressors. The system will consist of control and service air compressors.

The Smart Air compressors are based on a frequency-controlled technology that offers precise control of the compressor speed. The speed of the electrical motor will adjust itself according to what is required to produce the exact air volume necessary to meet the actual compressed air consumption at all times. In turn, lower air consumption requires less speed on the compressor, and this directly results in less power consumption.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group will deliver the six 9,000 TEU vessels in 2026 and 2027.

Oslo-headquartered TMC is a provider of marine compressed air systems solely for marine and offshore use.



