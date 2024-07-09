T-Mobile Lands Multi-year US Navy Contract

Wireless carrier T-Mobile said in June it has been selected by the U.S. Navy to supply communication technology as part of a $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract for the next ten years.

The contract comes at a time when telecom providers are grappling with a slow wireless market and stiff competition.

With Spiral 4, the Department of Defense's agencies will be able to place orders for wireless services and equipment from the company, T-Mobile said.

The contract includes voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things and mobility management solutions and provide connectivity for government activities.

The company's shares were marginally up at midday following the announcement.

T-Mobile had also bagged the five-year-long Spiral 3 contract worth $994 million in 2017 along with Verizon Communications and AT&T.

In May, Echostar, Verizon and Wide Point said they were among the companies that have won a position in the $2.67 billion contract.

Government agencies can also leverage the company's partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, T-Mobile said.

SpaceX launched Starlink satellite in January with direct-to-cell technology and wireless network provided by T-Mobile.





(Reuters - Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)