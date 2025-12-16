Tocaro Blue Embeds Processing Software into Metal Shark HSMUSVs

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark, a supplier for the US Armed Forces and allies, and Tocaro Blue, a developer of Al-powered marine sensor processing solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration to embed Tocaro Blue's ProteusCore M Radar processing software into Metal Shark's fleet of High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessels (HSMUSVs).

ProteusCore provides operators with advanced radar data fusion, machine learning based object detection and classification, and real-time target tracking, improving ISR and operational safety in maritime environments. The software will be integrated directly into Metal Shark's Sharktech autonomous technology stack, with the new sensing capabilities available across the HSMUSV fleet.

The Metal Shark HSMUSV is a 21-foot unmanned military craft designed to offer the US Armed Forces and allies a low-cost multi-payload US solution that can be rapidly produced and quickly fielded to meet emergent needs. HSMUSV comes factory-equipped with Metal Shark's proprietary Shacklech autonomous technology stack, a hardware and software-agnostic system enabling unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation and supporting interface with other COLREGS, ATR, and Al software packages.

ProteusCore automates all aspects of using radar for unmanned and autonomous vessel operations. By embedding ProteusCore directly within the SharkTech autonomy stack, operators gain a unified maritime operating picture that enhances decision-making and improves threat awareness across complex environments.