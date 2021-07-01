Torqeedo Breaks Ground on New HQ

Electric drives manufacturer announced it has broken ground on its new headquarters and production facilities in the Munich metro area on Wednesday.

Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, and the site will consist of 3,720 square meters of office space, with a mix of co-working spaces and on-site offices, 4,800 square meters of warehouse, production, and research and development area.

Dr. Ralf Plieninger, managing director of Torqeedo, said, "The new facilities will allow direct contact and exchange between various departments. On the production side, we are consolidating our three current manufacturing locations into one, so we look forward to increased capacity utilization as personnel can be shifted between production lines. Additionally, we have room for growth and constantly quality-oriented processes."

Torqeedo will remain a tenant of the Air Tech Campus (ATC) Oberpfaffenhofen, where it has been located since 2012, the company said.

Dr. Michael Rummel, managing director of Torqeedo, said, "We're incredibly pleased to be able to remain a part of the Air Tech Campus, where we have excellent infrastructure and proximity to many forward-thinking companies and organisations. We are dedicated to our employees and want to retain them, and we are also dedicated to remaining 'made in Germany'. Staying in our current campus while expanding our facilities is the best outcome possible."

"Staying on the ATC allows us to deepen our relationships with climate-friendly mobility companies like Lilium and Dornier Seawings," Plieninger said. "There are many possibilities for cooperation on topics like lithium-ion battery technology, electric motor development and advanced composite manufacturing."