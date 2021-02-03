Torqeedo Names Bucci Senior Director for Business Development in N. America

Torqeedo, Inc. said it has appointed marine industry sales executive Patrick Bucci as senior director for business development for its electric and hybrid propulsion systems.

Bucci will be responsible for driving sales growth for Torqeedo’s project sales segment in North America, focusing on recreational, commercial and government opportunities primarily for the Deep Blue product line. He will work with naval architects, marine engineers, shipyards and end-users, along with the Torqeedo engineering team, to develop and deliver integrated and well-engineered electric and hybrid power packages.

Bucci brings 20 years of experience in marine sales to the role. Since 2015, he has been president of B-Line Marine Consultants, providing strategic guidance in sales and marketing for companies in the leisure marine sector. He has also served as product/sales manager for OXE Diesel Outboards, vice president of US sales for Schaefer Yachts and national sales manager for Wellcraft Marine and Scarab Offshore Boats. He is a graduate of the University of Florida with a BA in liberal arts and sciences.