Towing Vessel Sinks Off South Carolina

A towing vessel sank Tuesday night approximately 3 miles off North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Horry County Fire Rescue personnel rescued the three crew members aboard the vessel, identified as the 59-foot-long Jacqueline A—a U.S.-registered pusher tug built in 1981. No injuries have been reported.

The vessel is currently in 30 feet of water, and has approximately 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There are no reports of shoreline impacts, and the vessel’s owner, Ward Towing Incorporated, is coordinating with local salvors to mitigate environmental and waterway impacts, the Coast Guard added.

Coast Guard crews are evaluating the site to determine if there is a specific navigational hazard.

The USCG Sector Charleston Command Center has issued a safety marine information broadcast and requests the public transit the area with caution.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.