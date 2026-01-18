Trafigura to Advance Low-Carbon Ammonia in U.S.

CF Industries, Trafigura and TFG Marine have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a marine fuel.

Building on the successful collaboration between CF Industries and Trafigura in the shipment of low-carbon ammonia, the agreement establishes a framework for the parties to work together on advancing low-carbon ammonia as a marine fuel, supporting the global shipping industry's emissions-reduction efforts.

Under the MOU, CF Industries, Trafigura and TFG Marine will collaborate on market development, stakeholder engagement and bunkering logistics planning. The collaboration will initially focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe.

CF Industries will leverage its low-carbon ammonia production and export capabilities at its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, complex. Trafigura will contribute its expertise in commodity logistics and market development, while TFG Marine, a joint venture between Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean Group, will leverage its global marine fuel supply network and bunkering capabilities to support last-mile delivery solutions, coordinate ammonia bunkering demand, and transport ammonia to bunkering hubs globally.





